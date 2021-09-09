"Causing the Earth to Earth: Encounters with the Art of Mono-Ha" will be presented at 10 a.m. Friday at Missouri Southern State University as part of the annual themed semester, which focuses on Japan.
Mono-ha, or School of Things, was a group of like-minded artists working in Tokyo in 1968 who presented natural materials alongside human-made industrial objects in careful groupings that emphasized material properties, surrounding space and active physical forces. The talk will focus on artists Nobuo Sekine, Lee Ufan, Kishio Suga, Koji Enokura and others.
The presenter is Caitlin Overton, manager of educational programming at The Warehouse in Dallas.
Admission is free. For a link and passcode to the Zoom event, go to mssu.edu/japan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.