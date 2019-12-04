Jasper County 'adoption' program seeks Christmas gifts for those under guardianship

A tree at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage sports ornament tags with the names of individuals under the guardianship of Angie Casavecchia, county public administrator. The tags are available to people who want to make the holidays a little brighter for the disabled wards by donating wrapped or unwrapped gifts and/or monetary gifts. For more information, call 417-358-4271. COURTESY | ANGIE CASAVECCHIA