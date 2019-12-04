Jasper County 'adoption' program seeks Christmas gifts for those under guardianship

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County public administrator's office seeks residents who want to help make people's Christmas a little brighter this year.
A tree set up in the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage is hung with tags that bear the name of individuals under the guardianship of Angie Casavecchia, the Jasper County public administrator.
These individuals — about 200 in all — are adults with some sort of disability. Many of them only receive Social Security benefits that pay for their room and board, as well as $30 per month for personal spending, she said.
"So at Christmastime, because a lot of them don't have anybody in their life, I do an adoption tree," she said.
In addition to an individual's name, the tag also contains the Christmas wish list of that person.
"A lot of them ask for sweatpants and sweatshirts, things that are comfortable to wear," Casavecchia said. "A lot of them ask for snacks they can keep in their room. We have a lot of them that just ask for a Walmart gift card. And then we do have some younger people, in their 20s, and a lot of them will ask for a DVD player or a specific movie or game."
Residents may visit the courthouse to select as many tags as they're able to fulfill and return the gifts, wrapped or unwrapped, along with the tags to the tree by Dec. 20. Anyone who is unable to come to Carthage to pick up a tag in person may call Casavecchia's office at 417-358-4271 to get a name and wish list.
This will be Casavecchia's 11th year to oversee the Christmas adoption tree, and her office works hard to see that every name on a tag gets a gift.
"It's really important to us that everybody have something to open on Christmas morning, so by us doing this, it ensures that all of our folks have something," she said. "If we didn't do this, they probably wouldn't have anything to open on Christmas."
