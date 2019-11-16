CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three cities could share a state grant awarded to Jasper County for stormwater drainage projects.
County commissioners approved a request by the county health administrator, Tony Moehr, to award grant funds to Webb City and Duquesne and pass on a request that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources consider giving leftover funds to Joplin.
Moehr and Clayton Cristy, with Olsson Associates, an engineering firm, told the commission that a county committee that handles the applications received two for the funding. They recommended that the commission approve grants of $15,860 to Webb City and $17,787.50 to Duquesne.
That left $47,234.50 available, but no one else applied, Moehr said. That could be because the amount is not large enough to complete a project or because some cities had large projects that did not qualify for the funding. It also could be that some projects were not near enough to being ready to use the funding within a specified time.
Cristy said DNR at one time offered a consistent amount of money annually, but that funding dried up. Cities had known the funding would be available in the past and could plan accordingly. But since this money became available, cities may not have projects ready to use the money.
Moehr and Cristy recommended that in addition to providing funding to Webb City and Duquesne, the remaining money be turned back to the DNR with a request to give it to the city of Joplin. Joplin has a number of stormwater projects in the works and more planned, Cristy said.
Commissioner Darieus Adams, who represents the west side of the county including Joplin, said the money should be offered a second time to other governments within Jasper County. Moehr said the grant applications have been available for months and all the cities are aware of it, but no one has gone forward with the filing of an application.
As a result, commissioners voted to approve the grants for the three cities. The commission was asked to provide a letter recommending the release of the unused funds to Joplin.
Carl Francis, city administrator of Webb City, said the money would be used there for preliminary engineering on a possible stormwater retention project for Sunset Creek, which flows by Missouri Highway 171. The engineering project would look at how much it would cost to build a retention system that would slowly release water at Highway 171 and Powell Drive.
He said that if vacant land at that location on the highway were ever to be developed, flooding would have be controlled.
Duquesne was contacted, but the person who could discuss the use of the money there was not available to discuss it, the city clerk said.
No takers
The Department of Natural Resources also made available $80,882 in loan funds to Jasper County for stormwater projects, but no one applied for a loan, according to Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department administrator.
