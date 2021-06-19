CARTHAGE, Mo. — Low interest rates and a reassessment year mean the owners of most properties in Jasper County have received notices that their property taxes are going up.
Jasper County Assessor Lisa Perry said 42,129 impact notices were sent, mostly to homeowners in the county, alerting them that the assessed value of their homes and real property has gone up.
There are 61,199 pieces of property in Jasper County, Perry said.
Perry said 2021 is a reassessment year, and that, combined with a booming housing market, meant homes in the county are generally worth more than they were two years ago.
“That’s a lot of impact notices,” Perry said. “But the market is crazy on property values and has been since early 2019. Actually in 2018 it started increasing. When interest rates dropped, people started buying houses and that’s just flooded the market with buyers. So as the market is hot, we have to adjust our values.”
Perry said the state Department of Revenue also notified the county that it was out of compliance with state laws regarding property assessments.
“We have to be within 10% of fair market value, that’s where the state requires us to be,” Perry said. “We were out of compliance, we got the nasty letter from the state telling us we had to bring our values up.
"The state tells me if I don’t bring our values up, it will withhold our funding. It’s a long-term effect of not staying current with the market and gradually raising assessments. In 2019 we did raise land values only. That was the last time we saw a significant increase.
"This time we didn’t touch land this year because we felt we were pretty good, but we had to look at our building values, houses and such, that’s what we had to increase.”
Perry said everyone’s property values are different and the notices are each unique, but on average, values went up about 8% across Jasper County.
Appeal process
Perry said the first notices hit residents’ mailboxes last week and phones started ringing off the hook immediately.
“It’s been crazy in here," she said of her office. "The phones are just going crazy. Most people have been very understanding. They understand the market has gone up and once I calculate the tax dollar that their bill will increase, most people have been very understanding about that.
"A lot of people get confused by the notice because it is confusing. A lot of people look at last year’s assessed value compared to their appraised value this year and go, 'Wait, my house went from $19,000 to $107,000.' They don’t compare assessed value to assessed value. The assessed value and appraised value are different.”
Residential property in Missouri is assessed for tax purposes at 19% of appraised, or market, value.
Perry encourages people to call her office if they think the values assigned to their homes are wrong.
“We just encourage people to be patient,” she said. “They have until June 28 to talk to us at the assessor’s office for an informal review. If they miss the June 28 deadline, they’ll have to schedule a meeting with the Board of Equalization. The deadline to appeal to them is no later than July 12.”
She also reminded residents of the “circuit breaker” for senior citizens built into Missouri state law.
The Missouri Department of Revenue’s website says the Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim gives credit to certain senior citizens and 100% disabled individuals for a portion of the real estate taxes or rent they have paid for the year.
The credit is for a maximum of $750 for renters and $1,100 for owners who owned and occupied their home. The actual credit is based on the amount of real estate taxes or rent paid and total household income (taxable and nontaxable). People can go to https://dor.mo.gov/personal/ptc for more information about the tax credit.
Perry asked people to ask themselves if they were going to sell their home, would they sell it for the appraised value on their impact notice.
“If we’re over, by all means, call us,” Perry said. “Call to the assessor’s office for an informal review by phone or if you wish to make an appointment to walk in to meet us, you can do that. If you did not receive a notice, either their property didn’t increase in value or we possibly have a wrong address. They can call in on the main line to ask if they should have received an impact notice.”
The assessor’s office phone number is 417-358-0440. In Carthage, the office is temporarily located at 135 E. Third St., on the north side of the Carthage square, while the second and third floors of the Jasper County Courthouse are undergoing renovations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.