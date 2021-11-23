SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jasper County Circuit Court judge has been named as one of three finalists for a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley has been named a finalist for the seat on the appeals court vacated by Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October. The finalists, announced in a news release by Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson, were selected by the Appellate Judicial Commission.
Hensley, who earned degrees in psychology and law from the University of Missouri, was elected to the 29th Judicial Circuit in 2014. He worked in private practices from 1998 to 2003 and 2007 to 2014, and as an attorney for the Jasper County Juvenile Office from 2003 to 2007, according to a campaign website. Hensley is now the presiding juvenile judge in the Jasper County circuit.
Hensley now awaits a decision from Gov. Mike Parson, who has 60 days to make a selection from the three finalists.
The other two finalists include judges Jennifer Growcock and Laura Johnson, both of Christian County, according to the release. Each of the three finalists were selected after more than two hours of public interviews, two hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting — each finalist received seven votes from the commission.
If Parson fails to make a choice, a finalist will be chosen by the commission.
The Missouri Court of Appeals is the state’s intermediate appellate court, which handles appeals of decisions from circuit courts.
