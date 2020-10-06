Nearly $2.3 million in grants to reimburse COVID-19 expenses have been approved in two recent rounds of consideration by the Jasper County Commission.
The county was allocated about $14 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Relief Fund to defray or reimburse local costs related to public protection from the new coronavirus.
An administrator for the program hired by the county, retired certified public accountant Derek Hunter of Rogersville, reviews applications and evaluates what expenses meet eligibility in making recommendations to the commission on amounts to approve.
Grants considered by the commission on Tuesday and on Sept. 29 went to school districts, city governments and one resident.
Darieus Adams, the Western District commissioner, told commissioners on Tuesday that the CARES Act allowed school districts to be reimbursed up to $500 per student, but that could use up funding granted to Jasper County quickly and leave others out of the reimbursements. That's why it was recommended that the applications be approved for $200 per student with the option of districts requesting more if funds went unspent.
Grants authorized Tuesday reimburse part of the costs incurred by the school districts for distance learning and public health precautions. Those are:
• $1.034 million to the Carthage School District of $2.585 million requested.
• $667,200 to Carl Junction School District of $1.668 million requested.
• $132,800 to the Sarcoxie School District of $332,000 requested.
• $35,245 to the Avilla School District of $98,750 requested.
City government payments approved:
• $362,790 to the city of Joplin for public area disinfection and payroll to mitigate COVID-19. That was the entire amount requested by Joplin in one application.
• $20,211 of $20,427 requested to the city of Carthage for the cost of communication and enforcement of public health orders, medical and protective supplies, disinfection of public areas and payroll costs for responding to the public health emergency.
• $2,947 to the city of Sarcoxie for disinfection of public areas, paid leave to comply with public health precautions and other expenses of $3,006 requested.
• $535 to the city of Carthage emergency management department for communication and enforcement of public health orders.
• $507 to the city of Carthage for information technology costs and $20,211 to the city of Carthage Parks and Recreation department.
One individual, Jamie Cacopardo, was granted $2,145 for the loss of income to pay rent, car payment and insurance, utilities and phone after having to be quarantined for a total of 28 days and losing a month's pay from Spring Hill Assisted Living.
Commissioners early last month authorized an initial round of grants for more than $220,000.
In other business Tuesday, the commission awarded a bid for demolition of buildings located west of the Jasper County Courts Building on Pearl Avenue in Joplin as part of the work to make way for the construction of a new courts building.
The commission received six bids. Adams said the low bidder was Big John's at a cost of $16,900.
Groundbreaking was held Friday for the $30 million project to replace the 1975 courts building that sits at Sixth Street and Pearl Avenue.
