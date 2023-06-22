CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, July 3, at the courthouse in Carthage to hear from those who disagree with the values of real estate and personal property established by the assessor for the 2023 tax year.
The board tentatively plans to conclude the hearings as soon as the last request is heard.
Property owners who wish to appeal their assessment must make an appointment no later than June 30 and contact the county clerk’s office at 417-358-0416 for the necessary forms for such an appeal. Property owners appearing before the board should be prepared to present evidence to establish what they believe to be the correct value of their property. After the decision of the board, if the property owner is still dissatisfied with the assessment, the appeal may be heard by the State Tax Commission.
