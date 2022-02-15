Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a young service group grow.
Members of Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates broke ground on a new building that will serve as the group's headquarters. CASA volunteers represent children in court when their custody is under evaluation.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Reductions in Sunshine Lamp Trolley services.
- A forecast that brings us virtually every season within the span of a week.
- GOP lawmakers again trying to defund a Medicaid expansion approved by voters.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
