Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the growth of a new charitable effort.
Jasper County CASA, a child advocacy organization that places volunteers with abused and neglected foster care children, is more than halfway to its capital campaign goal for building a centralized location on 20th Street. Volunteers represent the children in court to help them find safe, permanent housing.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- The latest on Joplin COVID hospitalizations.
- Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- The retirement announcement from Pitt State president Steve Scott.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
