CASA

Debi Koelkebeck, executive director of Jasper County CASA, notes some aspects of plans for the new building. The organization has raised $600,000 toward a goal $1 million for construction of the building on East 20th Street in Joplin. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the growth of a new charitable effort.

Jasper County CASA, a child advocacy organization that places volunteers with abused and neglected foster care children, is more than halfway to its capital campaign goal for building a centralized location on 20th Street. Volunteers represent the children in court to help them find safe, permanent housing.

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • The latest on Joplin COVID hospitalizations.
  • Tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
  • The retirement announcement from Pitt State president Steve Scott.

We hope you have a pleasant evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.