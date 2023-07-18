Jasper County CASA hopes to grow its endowment through a monthlong challenge offered by the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The foundation has selected Jasper County CASA and nine other regional nonprofit organizations to participate in the challenge as part of its 50th anniversary. If the nonprofits each raise $15,000 by Aug. 15, the foundation will grant an additional $10,000 to their endowments.
“We often say that we’re in the forever business, and endowments are the perfect example,” said Brian Fogle, the foundation’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Endowments ensure that these nonprofits will have resources to serve our communities for the next 50 years and beyond.”
Jasper County CASA is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting, training and supporting volunteers, called court-appointed special advocates, who advocate for children in Jasper County who have experienced abuse or neglect, and who have a case in juvenile court. Each volunteer remains on a case until the case is closed through reunification with a family member or kinship connection, adoption/guardianship or “aging out” of the system.
Nationally, 9,000 children are reported as abused or neglected every day, and 500,000 children are in the foster care system, according to the organization. Earlier this spring, Jasper County CASA reported 100 volunteers working on cases for approximately 200 children in the county.
“The work that CASA does for the children, it’s so important and so needed that we just look for every opportunity to support it now and into the future,” said Debi Koelkebeck, co-founder and executive director.
The organization has been working toward the development and establishment of an endowment since at least November, when its board of directors discussed its importance as part of a strategic planning session, Koelkebeck said.
“We had that on our radar as something we wanted to do — build our financial strength over the long run,” she said.
An initial investment into an endowment came from a matching grant opportunity from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Jasper County CASA was able to set $8,000 into an endowment, and the Joplin foundation provided $2,000, Koelkebeck said.
Jasper County CASA was selected to participate in the Springfield foundation’s current matching challenge through a competitive-application process.
“It will help us stabilize funding for unexpected future events,” Koelkebeck said of an endowment. “We live on fundraising and we are donor-supported. Anything like a pandemic or an economic change can impact our ability to meet our current needs. If we have an endowment that is creating income for us going forward, or we can tap into in case of a crisis, that lets us know that our work can continue.”
To donate to the Jasper County CASA endowment, go to cfozarks.org/endow 2023, or contact the nonprofit at debi@jascocasa.org or 417-680-3250.
Other nonprofits participating in the matching grant challenge to grow their endowments are Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, Cabool Education Foundation, Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, Care to Learn, Christos House Inc., Ozark Greenways, Springfield Dream Center, Springfield Sister Cities Association and Watershed (formerly Watershed Committee of the Ozarks).
Endowments are beneficial to nonprofit organizations, the Springfield foundation said, because:
• Gifts to an endowment are permanently protected.
• The endowment is invested and managed for growth.
• Each year, a percentage of the endowment — currently 4% — is available for the agency to use as needed. The agency can use that money or keep it invested.
• As the endowment grows, the amount made available each year grows as well.
