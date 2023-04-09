Jasper County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will celebrate the opening of its new training and connection center with a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1825 Carolyn Place off 20th Street in Joplin.
Established locally in 2018, Jasper County CASA represents abused and neglected foster care children in the 29th Judicial Circuit. Advocates are trained volunteers who make informed recommendations to the court about a child’s best interest. The goal is to have an advocate paired with every child by next year.
Volunteers undergo a 30-hour training curriculum with 12 hours annually of continued education. They’re tasked with determining the best path for the child by providing fact-based recommendations to the judge involved with the case.
The new space allows advocates and children to meet regularly and build relationships in a safe, stable setting.
The nonprofit uses trained volunteers who are appointed by circuit court judges to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care.
About 450 to 500 local children are in foster care every night in Jasper County, according to Debi Koelkebeck, the executive director of Jasper County CASA.
The new center was funded by a $1 million capital campaign with support from the community, businesses and in-kind donations. Ground was broken in February 2022. It’s the local chapter’s first centralized location in the community.
The 4,500-square-foot building features meeting spaces, offices, a training room, a kitchen, a flex space, play and learning areas, as well as additional room for expansion. There’s an outdoor playground area, and the indoor playroom doubles as a storm shelter.
In 2021, volunteers dedicated 4.37 million hours to serve 242,000 children and youth throughout the United States, according to the most recent National CASA Association annual report. Their hours of advocacy led to positive outcomes in reunification, legal guardianship, adoption, placement with relatives or continued care at home by parents in 83% of cases.
