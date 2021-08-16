Funding background

Jasper County voters first approved a quarter-cent, countywide sales tax in April 2016 to build a new juvenile justice center in Joplin, and add geothermal heating and air conditioning and make exterior repairs and improvements to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.

That tax was set to expire in 2023 and raised about $4 million a year. The two original projects cost about $15 million.

In April 2019, voters approved extending the sales tax until 2035 to generate about $50 million for additional renovations to the courthouse in Carthage, an addition to the county jail in Carthage and a new courts building in Joplin.