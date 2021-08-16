CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 127-year-old jewel of Carthage and Jasper County still sports its classic limestone exterior, but inside, especially on the second and third floors, everything looks different.
The makeover took about 18 months.
Dozens of residents and officials from across Jasper County, including representatives of the Carl Junction, Webb City and Carthage chambers of commerce gathered Monday to cut a few ribbons to celebrate the completion of about $4.5 million in renovations to the Jasper County Courthouse on the Carthage square.
The three courtrooms and the offices of the Jasper County Circuit Clerk on the third floor were rebuilt, with removal of drop ceilings, replacement of floors and wiring, and installation modern fiber optic internet service.
A fourth courtroom was added to the building, and the second floor, which housed the county assessor and other offices, was gutted and rebuilt.
The floors of the first level was replaced with the seal of Jasper County inlaid in the center of the four hallways.
“It’s a huge day,” Eastern District County Commissioner Tom Flanigan said. “You have the iconic Carthage courthouse that has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. By remodeling we mean new paint, flooring. We added a courtroom upstairs, new technology. We brought this building back electrically, all the piping; it’s all back to the 21st century.”
Judge John Nicholas held court in Carthage for the first time since the start of the renovations at 1:30 p.m. Monday, and the circuit court clerk’s office returned to the third floor after the ribbon-cutting and tours of the new courthouse.
Western District Commissioner Darieus Adams said there’s still some work to do — some safety glass has to be installed on the third floor, the county assessor’s office still has to move into its new digs on the second floor next month from its temporary quarters on the north side of the square, and historic displays still have to be installed on the first floor — but the project is about 90% complete.
“It’s a great day for all of us in Jasper County to see the fruits of our labor and know you’ve done something to bring this grand old building back to the state it should be and the state it deserves to be,” Adams said. “It was a great day for us all.”
Major changes
The renovation is part of a complete reconstruction of nearly all the facilities that house Jasper County’s justice system over the past decade.
This round of improvements includes this renovation, a major addition to the Jasper County Jail in Carthage, and a new courts building under way at Seventh and Pearl in Joplin to replace the outdated building a block north.
Jasper County Presiding Judge Gayle Crane thanked the voters who approved a quarter-cent sales tax in 2016 to pay for some renovations to the Carthage courthouse and the construction of a juvenile detention center in Joplin.
They voted to extend that tax in 2019 to pay for this latest round of renovations.
“This never would have happened without that, and we’re very thankful to our community for coming together, seeing the value of this historic building and making the inside as grand as the outside,” Crane told the crowd gathered on the south lawn of the courthouse Monday morning.
Nicholas, one of the judges who was forced to relocate to already overcrowded quarters in Joplin, said he was moved into his office and courtroom and ready to bring the court back to Carthage.
“I’m excited,” Nicholas said. “The courtrooms are going to be completely modern with a lot of modern electronics, audiovisual equipment, sound systems and recording and projector screens, a lot of things that are completely modern. The internet, lots of connectivity so the prosecutor can connect with their office. It’s a modern courtroom in a historic building.”
The rebuild was the first since the building was constructed in 1894 to take the walls back to the original brick and renovate them completely.
Workers removed some brick walls that had filled in most of the archways on both floors and created large open spaces in the common areas in the halls. They also removed drop ceilings and uncovered windows that had been hidden from view from the inside for decades.
“Those now really show off the beauty of the building and the original design,” Nicholas said. “Over the year we had built closets and bathrooms and areas that blocked off light. When the building was built, we didn’t have electricity, so the lighting was from the windows, and now all of that is back open.”
Jasper County Circuit Clerk Melissa Holcomb said the relocation had some benefit of forcing her Carthage and Joplin staffs to work together and get to know each other better.
“They normally just talk to each other by phone, and now they’ve been able to put a face to a name and we’ve become more of a family,” Holcomb said. “But the Joplin crew is kind of shellshocked right now. These gals have all come back over here, and it’s going to be an adjustment for them.”
A living courthouse
One of the biggest benefits from the renovation is to maintain the courthouse as a living, working seat of government in Carthage in a day when many counties are moving government offices to larger modern facilities on the outskirts of the county seat.
“If you go to cities where they’ve turned their historic courthouses into museums, or maybe a community welcome center, you do have some tourism, but it lacks the vibrance you have of actually having the community government,” Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Mark Elliff said. “The heart of our community is our square, and what makes it the heart of our community is you have government here, you have retail, you have some office, you have a mix of things, and that’s what will bring different people into your community.”
Flanigan said the renovation probably ensures that the building can serve as the seat of county government for at least another century.
“That’s why you do it,” Flanigan said. “You do it for future generations. You do it because the people long ago who had the vision to authorize the courthouse and hire the architects and build this wonderful building. Partly in their name you want to maintain it. For the city of Carthage, county of Jasper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.