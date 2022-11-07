Missouri voters will need to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a regular ballot at the polls on Tuesday as part of a new law signed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this year.
Voters will face a number of critical questions, one of the key ones being the election of the state's next U.S. senator. Eric Schmitt, the Republican, is facing off against Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.
Schmitt, who currently serves as Missouri attorney general, made a number of campaign stops Monday in Southwest Missouri, including Joplin. During the stop, he outlined his views on border security, energy policy and inflation.
He has focused his campaign on a vow to oppose Democratic President Joe Biden. The Associated Press reported Schmitt’s office has filed 25 lawsuits in 20 months against the Biden administration, challenging policies ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to climate change.
Schmitt was among the GOP attorneys general who joined unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and he’s continued to align with the discredited stolen-election theory.
Busch Valentine is a nurse and heiress to the Anheuser-Busch family fortune who has largely self-funded her race by pouring millions into it.
A first-time candidate for elected office, Busch Valentine has at times stumbled on the stump, most notably before the primary when asked about her position on transgender rights. But her focus heading into the race’s home stretch has been abortion rights, specifically Schmitt’s role in enacting Missouri’s strict abortion ban. Her campaign recently has been featuring a Joplin woman who said she was denied an abortion during a medical emergency because of the state’s ban on abortion.
Schmitt was accompanied by other candidates, including Eric Burlison, the Republican candidate for Missouri's 7th District congressional seat. Burlison is running against Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer and Libertarian Kevin Craig.
The only other statewide office on the ballot this year, and the only one still held by a Democrat, is the state auditor’s race featuring Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Incumbent Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway chose not to run for reelection.
Also on the ballot are several questions, including whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana and whether it should hold a convention to consider amendments to or a complete revision of the state constitution.
New election law
Charlie Davis, Jasper County clerk, recently talked with the Globe about the new election law, how it would affect voters and what they need to bring to the polls Tuesday. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Missouri.
Parson signed House Bill 1878 in June, which caps a nearly two-decade push by Republicans for stricter voting requirements. The law went into effect Aug. 28 and adds several modifications, including no-excuse absentee voting two weeks prior to the election.
"In 2020 and years prior, Missouri has conducted free, fair, and secure elections, but with changing technologies and new emerging threats, we want to ensure they remain that way,” Parson said in a statement. “HB 1878 strengthens our election processes and gives Missourians confidence that their voices are being accurately and securely recorded at the ballot box."
Under the new law, utility bills, student IDs and voter ID cards are no longer accepted as proof of identity. Voters without proper ID can cast a provisional ballot, but it will only be counted if they return with valid ID that same day or if their signature is verified by local election officials.
“Starting on Wednesday morning, we will start going through the provisional ballots, and we’ll look at the signatures,” Davis said. “If the signatures match what’s on file with the secretary of state’s office, then that ballot will count. If we can’t verify information or if it’s not the same signature, then the bipartisan team on Friday will reach out to them. I honestly don’t think we’re going to have a big issue because a vast majority do show a photo ID when they go to the polls and have for years.”
A state or federally issued ID are acceptable forms on Election Day or when voting absentee. This can include a Missouri driver's or a non-driver's license, a U.S. passport, as well as a military ID or a veteran ID card.
“The IDs are supposed to be nonexpired, but under the law, voters can use expired identification as long as it expired after the most recent general election, which was Nov. 3, 2020,” Davis said. “If someone comes in and their license expired in 2021 or this year, then they can use that to vote.”
Davis said the new law also created no-excuse absentee voting, or early voting, in Missouri. People can cast absentee ballots in person two weeks ahead of the November election without having to cite a reason why.
“I don’t think the two-week absentee voting will affect very many people,” Davis said. “The biggest thing that will impact everyone is the photo ID requirement. This is without exception. We are having election training for my 200-plus workers, and we will be stressing the fact that they need to be checking photo IDs for every person who comes in.”
Legal challenges
The League of Women Voters of Missouri and Missouri State Conference of the NAACP filed two lawsuits this year challenging provisions of the new law. The groups are being represented by American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition.
One of the lawsuits challenged the provision that bans payment for anyone who works to help register voters and requires those volunteers to be registered Missouri voters themselves. Anyone who helps register more than 10 voters would need to sign up with the secretary of state’s office.
Violations are punishable by up to five years of imprisonment, the loss of the right to vote and a fine of $10,000 to $250,000.
In a court order publicized Friday, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided with the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the state chapter of the NAACP in blocking that section of the law.
Beetem issued a preliminary injunction, saying it unconstitutionally limits free speech.
“The chilling effect of the Challenged Provisions threatens to cause increased voter confusion and decreased voter participation,” Beetem wrote. “The public interest weighs in favor of granting injunctive relief.”
Last month, Beetem dismissed another lawsuit challenging a new requirement that voters show a government-issued photo ID at the polls. That lawsuit was filed on behalf of two women, but Beetem wrote that neither “alleged a specific, concrete, non-speculative injury or legally protectable interest in challenging the photo ID requirement.”
That ruling was appealed, but voters will be required to show a photo ID on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.