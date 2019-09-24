CARTHAGE, Mo. — A bid to demolish the former First Baptist Church in Joplin for a project to remodel and expand the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin was approved Tuesday by the Jasper County Commission.
The county previously purchased the church at 633 Pearl Ave. for the courts building expansion. Darieus Adams, Western District commissioner, said the demolition of the church will not impede courts building parking or operations.
Commissioners voted to award the bid to Gerken Environmental, of Springfield.
At $423,454, it was the second lowest of seven bids for the job.
Adams told the commission that the low bidder was Stan Morris Construction, of Kennett, at $375,000, but that company did not return phone calls seeking the company's references for a background check.
Gerken was prompt to respond to commission inquiries for information and references. Adams said he was satisfied the company is reliable and has the ability to do the job, and he recommended acceptance of the Gerkin bid.
Other bidders were Premier Demolition Inc., of St. Louis, $497,773; Big John's Heavy Equipment Inc., of Joplin, $510,000; Mid-America Roofing Inc., of Frontenac, Kansas, $579,000; Asbell Excavating, of Joplin, $735,000; and Gator Industrial LLC, of Joplin, $801,400.
County Attorney Norman Rouse is to put together a contract for the project before any work can begin.
Adams said that after that is finished, it will take a couple of weeks for the company to mobilize, but he believes the work could begin within 90 days.
The commission also has taken bids on construction management for the entire courthouse project. Five bids have been received. Those bids will be narrowed to three and representatives of those companies will be interviewed Oct. 8 before the commission makes a decision on hiring one of them, Adams said.
Architectural drawings are not yet available but should be completed soon. The commission worked with court and county officeholders and sought input from others such as the Jasper County Bar Association in determining specifications for the courts building renovation, Adams said.
The commission is working on a $50 million project to build a new courts building in Joplin, a new courtroom at the courthouse at Carthag and an expansion of the Jasper County Jail.
Jasper County voters April 2 approved a ballot proposal to pay for the project by extending a quarter-cent sales tax first passed in 2016 for renovations at the Carthage courthouse and to build a $10 million juvenile center in Joplin.
The project consolidated the county's juvenile services and juvenile court into one location at the new building located at the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Pearl Avenue, across the street from the existing courts building that is to be renovated. Previously, the juvenile division was spread among three locations.
