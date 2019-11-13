CARTHAGE, Mo. — An initial $48 million spending plan for Jasper County in 2020 is being reviewed by the County Commission.
Spending in the proposed budget is about $2.1 million more than this year, which was projected to be $45.9 million. Revenues for 2020 will not be completed until year-end balances and interest payments can be added in late December, said County Auditor Sarah Hoover.
The completed budget numbers will be available to the public at the end of the year, and the commission will take final action to adopt a budget in January.
One of the reasons for the increase in anticipated expenditures is a hike in the cost of workers' compensation insurance.
"Our work comp keeps going up, and we've had some large claims against it and otherwise the budget was pretty consistent with years prior," Hoover told the commission this week.
Commissioner Darieus Adams, a member of the county committee that oversees workers' comp, said that the county no longer gets a discount on its rate because there have been some injuries to county workers.
"We had always been relatively good at what we did, and we had always realized a 25 percent credit because we did not have a lot of claims. And unfortunately, over the last few years, we've had some things happen that generated that," Adams said of the loss of the discount.
In addition to the deputy shooting injuries, a road worker accident resulted in a workers' comp claim, Adams said.
Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh said a series of safety meetings will be held for county road employees as the result of the injury that occurred in that department.
Workers' comp coverage has gone up from about $144,000 two years ago to $185,781 in 2019. It is to go down slightly next year to $184,649, according to the proposed budget.
Hoover said that anyone with questions about the proposed budget may contact her office at the county courthouse in Carthage or by calling 417-358-0421.
