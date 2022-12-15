CARTHAGE, Mo. — It appears Carthage may get a new tunnel car wash in the near future after a vote by the Jasper County Commissioners on Tuesday.
Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh and Western District Commissioner Darieus Adams approved a resolution to sell one acre of land immediately north of the Arvest Bank, 2705 S. Grand Ave., to VIA Real Estate LLC for a contract price of $525,000. Eastern District Commissioner Tom Flanigan was absent Tuesday.
Norman Rouse, the Jasper County attorney who sits in at the commission's weekly meetings, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the buyer plans to build a tunnel car wash system on the land.
Rouse said he expects the county to net about $450,000 from the sale after paying the Fair Acres Family Y $42,000 for their lease rights and paying other fees.
The Y has a 100-year lease on the grounds of the old Fair Acres County Home with the option to lease for another 100 years.
Adams said the county plans to put the money into its reserve funds.
In other business:
• The commissioners voted to raise fees charged by the Jasper County Health Department for building permits, new septic permits and septic repair permits.
Adams said these fees had remained the same since 1995.
All the fees will double. The building permit and septic repair permits will rise from $25 to $50 and the new septic permit will rise from $75 to $150.
• The commission voted to approve a jail population study by Miller Justice Consulting at a cost of $59,510.
• Commissioners approved a $9,222.15 contract with Living Green cleaners to provide cleaning services for Jasper County Annex 1 in Carthage, and the Juvenile Justice Center and the new Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin.
• Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh said his office would not be open on Dec. 31 as previously announced because of security concerns.
Dec. 31 is a Saturday and the collector’s office would be the only one open on that day. McIntosh said there were concerns about the security for the other offices in the building which would be unoccupied.
• Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said a Joplin polling location is moving permanently starting with the April 2023 election.
The Joplin Precinct 4 polling location will move from its home of many years in the Missouri Southern State University criminal justice building to a FEMA tornado shelter for students located at 1012 N. International Ave., in the residence hall complex at MSSU.
Davis said the facility is handicapped accessible and has enough parking to make it easy to get into and out of quickly.
Davis recommends voters enter from the Criminal Justice Center parking lot and continue to a parking lot at the rear of the FEMA shelter. He said parking is also available at the front of the building, but that will likely be mostly filled with student cars during the winter, spring and fall.
