Annie Baxter is finally getting the recognition she deserves.
Just a month after she was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians, ensuring that her bust will take its place among other famous Missourians at the state Capitol, Baxter received another honor when Jasper County officials earlier today unveiled a replica bust for the county courthouse.
Who was Annie Baxter? The Carthage native was the first woman elected to public office in Missouri and the first female county clerk in the U.S. At a time when only men could vote, Baxter was elected to serve as Jasper County clerk from 1890 to 1894.
We love seeing this local honor for a local trailblazer.
Our staff is also working to bring you:
- Previews of this week's Friday night football matchups.
- An update on the Joplin Museum Complex, which will become part of the city's parks and recreation department.
- The latest from Len Ingrassia and Dave Ramsey in our business section.

