Jasper County Fair

Colten Bourgeous, 15, of Carthage, washes his cows Wednesday at the Jasper County Youth Fair in Carthage. Hundreds of youngsters are showing their animals and pets at the fair, which continues through Saturday.

GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we turned our focus to the fairgrounds.

The Jasper County Fair is currently underway. We'll have more about the attendees, and the participants who work hard to prepare for agricultural contests and more, in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also feature reports about:

The second day of trial for a man accused of child sex crimes.

COVID hospitalizations remaining high and Mercy Hospital Joplin reaching a new record.

The abandoning of an effort to redefine populations associated with metropolitan statistical areas.

We hope you have a pleasant evening, and we'll see you tomorrow for Third Thursday.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.