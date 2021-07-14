Today in the Globe newsroom we turned our focus to the fairgrounds.
The Jasper County Fair is currently underway. We'll have more about the attendees, and the participants who work hard to prepare for agricultural contests and more, in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also feature reports about:
The second day of trial for a man accused of child sex crimes.
COVID hospitalizations remaining high and Mercy Hospital Joplin reaching a new record.
The abandoning of an effort to redefine populations associated with metropolitan statistical areas.
We hope you have a pleasant evening, and we'll see you tomorrow for Third Thursday.
