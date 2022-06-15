Eagle Scout

Eagle Scout Allison Skinner (Robbins) is an Eagle Scout whose project was helping secure baby supplies for mothers. In addition to achieving the highest rank in scouting, Skinner also is a mother of one who is due to welcome another child in August.

Today in the Globe newsroom we recognized achievement. 

A Jasper County girl is the area's first girl to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Her service project for the honor was the organization of an item drive for young mothers. 

