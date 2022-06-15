Today in the Globe newsroom we recognized achievement.
A Jasper County girl is the area's first girl to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Her service project for the honor was the organization of an item drive for young mothers.
We'll have more about this impressive scout in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A preview of upcoming Juneteenth activities.
- An annual audit contracted by the city of Joplin.
- A look at upcoming weekend activities.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
