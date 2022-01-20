Due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases this month, Jasper County Health Department officials on Thursday announced a change to their contract-tracing procedures.
In an effort to work quickly through the mass number of positive COVID-19 lab reports it continues to receive, the department "has implemented an electronic document to collect the interview information," according to a release.
Individuals who test positive will receive a text message with a secure link including instructions for completion, the release read. The electronic form should be completed for each household member who tested positive for the virus. Upon receipt of the information, the letter — including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations — will be issued and sent to the email provided.
The change was made, the release stated, "due to the increased prevalence of the omicron variant" as well as the expected rise in cases after mass Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings.
"The number of new positive cases received daily," department officials said in the release, "exceeds our ability to make timely contacts with people for contact tracing."
Details: 417-358-3111.
