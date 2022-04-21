Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser stands inside a substance abuse treatment pod on Thursday during a tour of the Jasper County Detention Center. The 12-bed pod is part of a recent expansion to the center and will house nonviolent drug offenders who enter the treatment program at the center. The pod also offers amenities such as a microwave and refrigerator in addition to telephones and televisions in place in other pods.

Globe | Laurie Sisk