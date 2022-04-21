CARTHAGE, Mo. — The second of a series of three major law enforcement upgrades in Jasper County is finished, and officials and other community leaders on Thursday celebrated the milestone.
The $12.5 million expansion to the Jasper County Detention Center, 405 E. Fifth St. in Carthage, is ready to house inmates. It expands the jail’s capacity from about 183 to about 315 inmates, which is more than the 283 originally planned when the jail expansion was originally designed and announced.
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said the additional housing will be a benefit, but he's just as excited about having new visitation spaces and new multipurpose rooms to offer programs to help inmates stay out of jail or prison after they’ve gone through the court system and served their time.
“Probably the biggest thing we’re going to be doing is an inpatient addiction treatment program," he said. "It’s not just drugs; it’s other things. It will be run on-site here in the jail. People will either volunteer into the program while they’re waiting pretrial or they’ll be sentenced into the program post-conviction. This is a one-of-a-kind thing in the state of Missouri. No one else is doing this.”
Kaiser said he’s hoping people who spend several weeks in jail can leave the jail with more than they had when they entered.
“My goal is that they will have the opportunity to be better off when they come back out into the community," Kaiser said.
“Obviously, not everyone is going to want to take advantage of that," he said. "Obviously, not everyone will be able to take advantage of that, but there are a good number of people who struggle day to day with addiction problems that we might be able to help them out with here, and that’s what we’re going to be focused on.”
A number of court officials, local and area attorneys and others took the opportunity to see the new space before it is occupied by inmates during an open house Thursday.
Darren Wallace, the 29th District Court’s chief public defender, said he was happy to see the expanded visitation space.
“That’s more than doubled in size, and it’ll give us a lot more flexibility to be able to get in to see our clients more often when we need to,” Wallace said. “Sometimes before, we had to take turns coming over to see clients, but now more of us can see people at the same time.”
Wallace said he’s also interested to see how the drug treatment programs work out.
“Those look promising to me,” he said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Becky Stevens, the jail commander, said the work on the expansion went smoothly, but she felt the responsibility to make sure taxpayer money was put to good use.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Stevens said. “We are very excited about the new treatment programs. ... We're definitely very excited to get it started and see what the outcome is. And at the end of the day, if we pass one person through and we help one person, it was all worth it.”
Major upgrades
The jail expansion is one of three major law enforcement updates funded by the extension of a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019.
One of those projects included $4.5 million in renovations to the interior of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage. Those were finished in August 2021.
The other project, a new $35 million Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, is slated for completion later in 2022.
Kaiser said the county took over Fifth Street in Carthage on the south side of the jail and purchased property on the south side of Fifth Street as part of the jail expansion.
He said that property will be used for parking for visitors and employees and for long-term storage.
It also purchased two homes and property on Fourth Street and Fifth Street on the east side of the jail building where the expansion was built.
“All this is possible thanks to the support of the Jasper County voters who agreed that there was a need and agreed that there was a need to extend that quarter-cent sales tax,” Kaiser said. “They’re the ones who authorized this with their vote and we’re very excited. I’ve been entrusted with that confidence, and I want to make sure I'm a good steward with that money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.