A rural Carthage man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Christopher R. Versteeg, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12 in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. The plea deal dismissed related counts of statutory rape and sexual trafficking of a child and limited the prison time he might receive to no more than 15 years.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of prison term. Statutory sodomy is deemed a violent crime under state law, so he will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
The case involved acts with a girl younger than 12 that took place in the summer and fall of 2013.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that in August of that year, he took the girl into a shed on a property near Carthage and had her touch him inappropriately. That fall, he took her to Kellogg Lake in Carthage at night and raped her, according to the affidavit.
The document states that during that same period of time, the girl told investigators that he frequently entered her bedroom at night and would molest, rape or sodomize her.
When interviewed by investigators about the girl's allegations when they first surfaced in 2019, the defendant purportedly stated: "I don't know why she is doing this after so long."
The affidavit refers to Versteeg as a persistent sexual predator, noting a conviction in 2015 that also involved sexual contact with a child under 12. Court records show the defendant pleaded guilty in that case to a reduced count of child endangerment and was sentenced to five years in prison.
The affidavit further states that before his incarceration, Versteeg is believed to have raped and sodomized "multiple female children" on a "daily" basis.
Jasper County sheriff's Detective Michael Hollier wrote in the affidavit: "The victims of these crimes who have been identified in this investigation and the investigation that resulted in his previous incarceration live in fear of the defendant now, although the crimes committed against them occurred five to seven years ago."
