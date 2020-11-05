WEBB CITY, MO - Violet Leotta (Odie) Patterson, 96, a homemaker, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mason-Woodard Mortuary Chapel, Joplin. Burial will be in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.
SENECA, MO - Joy Ann Hobbs, 73, a former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Graveside services 2:15 p.m. Friday at Seneca Cemetery. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.