Updated: November 4, 2021 @ 8:53 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19.
The patient was a man in his 40s, health officials said.
His death marks the county's 236th death since the start of the pandemic.
