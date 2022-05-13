CARTHAGE, Mo. — Police K-9s and SWAT teams, face painting and bounce houses, almost anything that anyone who played cops and robbers as a kid could imagine will be on display Saturday in Carthage.
The Jasper County sheriff’s office will be hosting its 10th annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at the rear of the Jasper County sheriff’s office at Third and Main streets in Carthage.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said the event is a family friendly activity to give everyone in the community an inside view of some of the inner workings of law enforcement in Jasper County.
“It’s basically a fun day for kids and families to come out and see some SWAT demos and K-9 demos and kind of do some kid friendly stuff,” Kaiser said. “We’ve got face-painting and a bounce house and whatnot. and there’s an opportunity for educational materials for both parents and kids at this event.
“It’s another way for families to interact with law enforcement in a different and positive environment. We try to make it a fun event for families. Free hamburgers and hot dogs, and you can’t beat that.”
The event will feature free popcorn, face painting and shaved ice as well as hot dogs and hamburgers.
Booths will be set up for a safe kids identification program, gun safety demonstrations, and other demonstrations and giveaways.
Kids and adults will also get a close look at some of the emergency vehicles used by various first responders as they work to keep the public safe.
“It’s a good opportunity to bring the kids out and enjoy a few hours there at the sheriff’s office while we show off some of our working dogs and the SWAT team, some of the cool stuff about law enforcement,” Kaiser said.
