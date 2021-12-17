The last $10 million of almost $50 million in debt, funded by a sales tax voters extended in April 2019 for three major projects in Joplin and Carthage, will be sold between now and the end of 2021 after the Jasper County Commissioners passed a resolution approving the sale in a special meeting on Thursday.
Jasper County Commissioner Darieus Adams said this was the third of three sales of “certificates of participation,” a form of debt, to finance the construction of a new Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, major interior renovations to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage, and an expansion to the Jasper County Detention Center in Carthage.
“This last $10 million is mostly for the Joplin courts building,” Adams said prior to Thursday’s special meeting. “The other projects are mostly complete. The new courts building is the last one that still needs some financing.”
The commissioners met with Larry Hart, CEO of L.J. Hart & Co., the county’s financial adviser for the project.
Hart worked with the county the last two years to sell $10 million and $25 million in certificates respectively to pay for the $3.5 million in interior renovation to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage and the $12.5 million expansion to the Jasper County Detention Center, or jail, in Carthage.
The courthouse renovation is completed and the jail expansion will be finished in February.
The new $35 million courts building in Joplin is expected to be ready for occupation by summer of 2022, with the demolition of the old courts building to follow. That project is expected to be fully completed by the fall of 2022.
Paying a premium
Hart told the commissioners that the sale of $10 million in certificates this year will produce a little more than $11 million in revenue for the county because debt purchasers are paying the county a premium to buy these certificates.
“It’s attractive to investors because they like the higher interest rate and they pay you the premium in order to have that interest rate,” Hart said. “(For the three financings) you borrowed $45 million, it produced $3,452,694 in premiums, so you have funds from the sale of the certificates of $48,452,694.”
Of that $48.5 million, $954,650 has gone to administrative costs, leaving $47,498,044 for the county to use for the three construction projects.
Hart said the county will likely stop collecting the quarter-cent maybe three or four years ahead of its scheduled Sept. 30, 2038, sunset as set in the measure approved by voters in 2019.
“It’s expected, in reality, to probably be several years shorter than that when they have all the certificates of participation paid off,” Hart said. “The sales tax will come to an end early because it sunsets Sept. 30, 2038, or whenever the final payment occurs on the financing.”
Changes
By the end of 2021, the county will have borrowed a total of $70.5 million in the past five years for a series of projects that will upgrade the county’s operations.
• In April 2016, voters approved a quarter-cent increase in the county’s sales tax to last until 2023 and fund a new juvenile justice center in Joplin and exterior repairs and installation of a geothermal heating and air conditioning system at the historic Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.
That tax was to raise about $15 million with a little more than $12 million going to the juvenile justice center and about $2.5 million to $3 million to the courthouse in Carthage.
The county paid off all of that original $15 million in debt in 2020.
• In April 2019, the county returned to voters to ask that the sales tax be extended to 2038 to raise another nearly $50 million for more projects.
With funding obtained under that ballot measure, the county recently completed the most extensive interior renovation of the courthouse in Carthage in that building’s 126-year history at a cost of $4.3 million. It was finished earlier in 2021.
Another $12.5 million is going to an expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage that is to expand capacity from 184 inmates to 318 and provide rooms to provide more services for those inmates to help them stay out of jail once they’re released.
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said that project is on schedule for completion in February of 2022.
The new Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, at a cost of about $35 million, is intended to replace the building that was built in the 1970s and is now much too small to handle the court cases and other business that passes through it.
That building will be finished in summer and fall of 2022.
