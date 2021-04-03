CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters on Tuesday in multiple Jasper County towns and school districts will choose from array of candidates for board and council seats while also deciding on a range of issues.
DUENWEG
Voters in the Duenweg Fire Protection District will be asked for 25 cents per per $100 of assessed valuation to be added to the current levy of 29.34 cents. The levy at its current rate costs the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 about $56 annually.
If approved, the increase would boost the total levy to 54.34 cents, which would mean the owner would pay $103 annually for the $100,000 home.
Fire Chief Howard Redding said the main goal is to attract more paid employees because volunteerism has declined. The district currently only has two full-time employees. He added that the district has not asked for an increase in more than 30 years.
“We did the first tax in 1986, and we haven’t raised it since,” he said. “We feel like we’ve been really good stewards of the money. It’s just finally come to where without it, the manpower just isn’t possible.”
The proposal requires a simple majority vote to pass.
JASPER
Two candidates — Paul M. Nelson and Amy Sisseck — are vying for the mayoral post in Jasper.
Two more candidates — Christian Ogle and Mary Weng — are going head to head for the West Ward on the Jasper City Council.
Three people are running for two seats on the Jasper Board of Education. Incumbent Jamie Kaderly is being challenged by Reece Lehman and Preston Storm.
ORONOGO
The city of Oronogo is asking voters to renew a half-cent sales tax to fund stormwater control and local parks. Oronogo’s current sales tax is 2% locally: 1 cent for the general fund, a half-cent for transportation and a half-cent for stormwater and local parks. Renewal of the proposal would keep the tax in place for another 10 years.
SARCOXIE
Sarcoxie voters are being asked to allow the town to forgo city elections when the number of filed candidates equals the number of council posts on the ballot.
Two positions are open on the Sarcoxie School Board, with incumbents Nathan J. Dawson and Dustin Sommer being challenged by Derek White and James David Ogle.
DUQUESNE
Two candidates, Bill Sherman and Dale Daniels, are vying for a two-year term as mayor of Duquesne.
AVILLA
Voters are being asked if the Avilla Fire Protection District territory should be extended to include a certain property located within the city limits of La Russell.
UNOPPOSED CANDIDATES
These candidates are running unopposed and are virtually assured of election:
Alba: mayor —Tiffany Artinger; City Council — Pansy Schell and Patricia Bearden.
Asbury: City Council — Zach Parish and Marti Sowder.
Avilla: City Council — Jim Claus and Linda Getty.
Brooklyn Heights: Board of Trustees — Ray Trowbridge and Rick Pendleton.
Careytown: Board of Trustees — Tony Leiker and Danny Cawyer.
Carl Junction: mayor — Mark C. Powers; City Council — Mark Satterlee, Rick Flinn, Jim Gozia and LaDonna Allen; school board — Christie Hutcheson and Kasey Cowger.
Carthage: City Council — Robin Harrison, David Armstrong, Ceri Otero and Alan Snow; school board: Ryan Collier (one-year term).
Carterville: City Council — David Comstock, Judy Martin, Larry Wald and Brenda Cupp.
Duenweg: City Council — James Williams and William Haldeman; Rural Fire Protection District board: Keith Johnson.
Duquesne: City Council — Chris Ellsworth and Gary Heilbrun.
Jasper: City Council — Mike Sisseck.
La Russell: Board of Trustees — Ray Miller and Brandy Carver.
Neck City: mayor — Donald D. Hole; City Council: Jerry P. Welch and Ronald Wayne Snyder.
Oronogo: mayor — Charles Wilkins; City Council — Rick Seeley, Tammy Talent and Darrel Orender.
Purcell: city collector — Mary M. Begley; City Council — Darrell D. Wilson.
Reeds: Board of Trustees — Donnie Ellis and Adam Barnard.
Sarcoxie: City Council — Gary L. Turner.
Waco: City Council — Sandra Wintjen.
Webb City: City Council — Andy Queen, Gina Monson, Jonathan Shull and Debbie Darby.
