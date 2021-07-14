CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tannah Cassatt, 16, has been showing animals at the Jasper County Youth Fair since she was 5 years old.
The Webb City resident spent the past year feeding, grooming and caring for two cows that gave birth in recent weeks, allowing her to compete in the cow-calf competition at the annual event.
For Cassatt, an entire year of work will boil down to a few minutes before judges in the show ring.
“Everyone prepares just for about 10 minutes in the ring,” Cassatt said. “You spend all this time every day, daily hair care, conditioning the hair, working with your cow every night to set them up so they’re ready for the show. Then this is the chance for all the exhibitors to finally show off their hard work from this entire year.”
Cassatt and hundreds of others are gathered in Carthage for the annual festivities that make up the annual Jasper County Youth Fair.
The fair runs through Saturday, with the steers, bulls and sheep taking center stage Thursday afternoon, giving way to the PeeWee shows and Herding Heroes in the show ring Thursday night and the popular pedal tractor pull at 7:15 p.m. between the barns on the south end of the fairgrounds.
Events continue with the all-important market sale capping off a full day of events on Friday, then livestock judging contests, a showmanship contest and the popular tug-of-war about noon Saturday.
The fair is a chance for participants to get reacquainted with friends they might only see once a year.
“I’ve become friends with most of the kids here, and I don’t get to see all of them the rest of the year,” said 2021 Jasper County Youth Fair Queen Allison Hudson, 18, of Oronogo. “Getting to see everyone means a lot.”
Back from COVID-19
Roxanne Willard, secretary of the Jasper County Youth Fair Board, said everyone is just glad to get back together because the COVID-19 pandemic forced drastic changes to the 2020 fair.
“We’re back to a full schedule, and the public is welcome to come out here, which we couldn’t have last year, so we encourage the public to come out and see what these kids are doing,” Willard said. “COVID restrictions are the same as outside the fairgrounds. Try to maintain 6 feet of distance apart; if you don’t feel comfortable, wear a mask. We’re outside, so we feel a little better about it. All you can do is take care of yourself.”
Willard, who has served on the fair board for 20 years, said between 350 and 400 kids are showing at this year’s fair, most of them returning from past years.
Willard said the board has introduced some new wrinkles to the fair in the last few years, including a contest that awards each of the owners of what are judged to be the supreme female animals in several categories.
“That’s where it all starts,” Willard said. “If you don’t have a female, you won’t have a steer, you won’t have a bull, you won’t have anything. So we want to reward those females that show well. and it helps promote agriculture in our area.”
Willard said the board has introduced a game tent for younger kids and that the Jungle Bounce houses will be on hand later this week.
She said her favorite event, though, is the market sale where bidders bid on the animals that were shown at the fair.
Winning bidders usually don’t take the animal with them. Instead the winning bid becomes a tax-deductible donation that mostly goes to the boy or girl who worked hard to get that animal ready for the show.
“That is something that the kids really look forward to,” Willard said. “It helps them recoup some of the investment in their project. A lot of these kids will use that money for college, they’ll use it for buying more animals for next year. The person buying does not have to take the animal. It’s a premium-only sale. Jasper County Youth Fair is a 501(c)(3) organization, so that means any donation, any sponsorship for this fair are completely tax-deductible. We can provide letters, we can provide our 501(c)(3) certification, we’ll take care of them any way they need for their records.”
First-timers and veterans
Some of the youngsters have been showing for a decade or more — others, like Adi Blake, 9, of Avilla, are showing for the first time.
Adi said she’s been working for weeks to get her bucket calf she’s named Norwood ready for the show.
“I’ve had to walk him, feed him, water him, and sometimes I give him pets so he can get used to me,” she said. “I’ve got to get him used to me so when I go to show him, he won’t be scared and he won’t try to get away from me.”
Adi said one of the first things she noticed about the fair when she started coming was the smell.
“I like how you can smell the fair,” she said. “The smell is a little weird, but you can smell it. There’s so much stuff to look at, I just love every single cow and every single sheep and every single goat. They’re really cool.”
Emily Egger, 19, of Carthage, said she likes that the community comes together for the fair each summer.
“We get to see a lot of people that we don’t usually get to see, but some of the kids we’ve gotten together with in our little 4-H clubs so we know a lot of people here,” she said. “Everybody kind of knows everybody, and they help each other out. That’s what I really like about it. I love the fact that there’s people that have our back, really care about us, love us and know that we would do the same for them and they would do the same for others.”
Egger said she appreciates having the public back for the fair after a year when it was restricted because of the pandemic.
“To me, that’s a great thing because it exposes a lot of kids to agriculture, whereas last year they closed it down to just exhibitors,” she said. “(It) still ended up doing really good that year, but being able to have the market sale back, to me, is the biggest part.”
Julie Block, of Carthage, is a parent of four kids involved in the fair. Block and her husband have attended the fair for many years, including when they were kids.
“It’s a good learning process for our kids to learn to take care of animals and provide what the animals need,” she said. “As well as the relationships that are built that sometimes help them longer in life too.”
Susan Bourgeous, of Carthage, also has four children participating, all with different animals to show — rabbits, turkeys, sheep and beef cattle.
“I’m here for fun, but they’re doing all the hard work,” she said. “In the beginning they set some goals for themselves and they get to work hard and try to meet those goals, then the joy they have in the end when they’re successful.”
