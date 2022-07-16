CARTHAGE, Mo. — The ribbons have been handed out, animals large and small are back at home in their pens or fields, and adults and young people are sleeping in this weekend — or maybe they’re packing up for the next county fair.
The memories and awards are in the books and minds of participants as the 2022 Jasper County Youth Fair wraps up this weekend. Hundreds of young people put months of work on display at the fairgrounds in Municipal Park in Carthage in hopes of taking home a ribbon and maybe some money for their project for 2023.
The weeklong fair ended Saturday, with preliminary events and meetings happening before the fair and a cleanup day on Sunday.
A special event that took place Thursday was Herding Heroes, a show that allows young people with special needs to team up with a fair participant and show an animal owned by their teammate.
Kenzie Castlebury, a Herding Heroes participant from Carl Junction, said this is a highlight of her year.
“This is the most fun I have every year coming to this,” Castlebury said. “I love it. I love showing the bunny rabbits and the animals, and I love being at the fair and just being able to walk around afterward and seeing all the animals. It is fun to be here.”
Izzy Baldwin, Castlebury’s teammate, said she started volunteering to help with Herding Heroes several years ago and she wouldn’t miss it.
“It just helps people who don’t get the opportunity to do this kind of thing every day get to experience something new,” Baldwin said. “I’m just here to provide the animal and hold it so she gets to experience showing.”
Event organizer Janie Garner said Herding Heroes has become a much anticipated part of the fair since it started about 2014.
“Someone brought up an idea about a program over in Kansas; they were doing a similar show, but they just used pigs,” Garner said. “We kind of copied it, but we expanded it to let the kids choose different animals. They get to pick between the four species and it helps the 4Hers and the FFA kids and young adults.”
Other events held on Thursday included the pedal tractor pull, which was expanded this year so people who place fourth in the event could get a trophy. Dozens of kids ages 2-10 jumped on pedal tractors hooked to weighted trailers to see how far down a track they could pull the tractor and trailer.
The annual watermelon feed, sponsored and served by employees of Southwest Missouri Bank, brought in dozens of fresh, cold watermelons.
“It is such a wonderful family environment, and we just have a great time coming out here and cutting up watermelon," said Jeanette Clem, executive vice president of SMB.
Eugene Meyer, a retired agricultural teacher who taught at Carl Junction for eight years and Sarcoxie for 26 years, said he’s helped with the fair for years, but this year he got a chance to be a spectator.
“I’m sitting here tonight and watching some of these people I remember when they were little and grew up here,” Meyer said. “Now they’re bringing their babies out, so it’s like the next generation. It’s kind of like a family reunion, too, because when you come here, some of these folks you only see once a year.”
Meyer said the fair is a showcase for children to show projects that have taken a year to prepare and complete.
“This is a culmination of all that time and effort to show off their hard work and efforts,” he said. “There are many different species, poultry to rabbits, hogs, cattle, sheep, goats, all those. Then up the hill you have the small exhibits, so it encompasses a lot of different areas, not just the livestock side of it. ...Hopefully they get hooked on it and so we have this to go on for many more years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.