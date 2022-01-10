Joplin police say a man killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of 20th Street and Range Line Road was involved minutes earlier in a dispute with his estranged wife at the Joplin Public Library.
David R. Pulsipher, 31, of Jasper, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that took place shortly before 5 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving struck a right turn island, crashed into a traffic light support barrier and burst into flames.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Pulsipher had been embroiled in an argument with his estranged wife over child custody issues just minutes earlier at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Davis said Monday the cause of the accident remains under investigation and police remain uncertain if the argument was a contributing factor in the crash.
Pulsipher was not being pursued by police at the time, and no arrests were made or charges filed in connection with the incident at the library, according to Davis.
