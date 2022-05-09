CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new memorial to officers who have died in the line of duty in Jasper County, installed recently on the first floor of the courthouse in Carthage, is to be dedicated Tuesday in what Sheriff Randee Kaiser hopes will become an annual event.
The first Jasper County law enforcement memorial service and dedication will be held at 11 a.m. on the west side of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.
The event is scheduled for 30 minutes and will include guest speaker Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
The names of officers related to Jasper County who have fallen in the line of duty will be read by department representatives from police departments in Webb City, Carthage, Joplin and Oronogo, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Kaiser said with the approach of National Police Week, the timing would be appropriate. “We have a ceremony on the state level, and we have a ceremony next weekend on the national level, and I thought to myself last year, we ought to do something local, like a memorial to local officers who have fallen in the line of duty.”
Kaiser said the decision was made to install a memorial this year on a wall in the Jasper County Courthouse on the west side of the building near the county auditor’s office.
The memorial was finished Thursday and includes photos of officers who worked for Jasper County departments or who were connected to Jasper County, and died in the line of duty.
Among the officers recognized are Jeff Taylor, the officer from Riverside, Missouri, who was sent to Joplin and struck by lightning the day after the May 22, 2011, tornado, and died June 3, 2011; and Lane Burns, the Bonne Terre police officer who died last month. He grew up in Carthage.
Kaiser said he plans for this event to be held annually.
“My plan is to have this annually and this will be the first ever,” he said. “And it will be the unveiling of the memorial wall in the courthouse as well.”
Other counties in Missouri have held events like this on National Police Week for years. This year, National Police Week will be observed from May 11-17.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Neosho Police Department will host an observance at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Newton County Courthouse in Neosho.
A flyer for that event said a memorial service will be conducted by the law enforcement chaplain of the sheriff's office and police department, followed by a reception at the Westin Events Center on the west side of the square.
The event will feature speakers, prayer, music and the reading of the names of officers from the immediate area who have given their lives as law enforcement personnel.
