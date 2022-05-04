The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization has opened a public comment period for an amendment to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program.
The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin area that are partially funded by federal transportation programs over the next four-year period.
The proposed amendment contains one amended project from the Missouri Department of Transportation. It can be viewed at www.joplinmo.org.
The public comment period will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Comments can be submitted to Keegan Stanton by phone at 417-624-0820, ext. 1514, or by email at kstanton@joplinmo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.