Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.