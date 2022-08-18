A public comment period has opened for 2023 plans for transportation projects by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization.

The Unified Planning Work Program lists the transportation studies and tasks that area city, county and state street and highway planners have proposed for the year.

The plan is available online at https://www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/10781/FY-2023-UPWP for viewing and comments.

It will be open for comment through Monday, Aug. 29.

I am the City Hall reporter but I cover many other stories in our community as well including historic preservation and feature stories about people and places of interest. You can email me at dwoodin@joplinglobe.com or call me at 417-627-7262.