A public comment period has opened for 2023 plans for transportation projects by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization.
The Unified Planning Work Program lists the transportation studies and tasks that area city, county and state street and highway planners have proposed for the year.
The plan is available online at https://www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/10781/FY-2023-UPWP for viewing and comments.
It will be open for comment through Monday, Aug. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.