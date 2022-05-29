PITTSBURG, Kan. — Travel enthusiasts who are working to preserve the history of one of America’s earliest highways will meet this week in Pittsburg for their annual convention.
The Jefferson Highway Association will base its 2022 annual conference from Wednesday, June 1, to Saturday, June 4, at the La Quinta Inn, 2410 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, but don’t plan on seeing the attendees at the hotel often during that time.
Attendees will be traveling throughout the week to see sites related to the old “Pine to Palm Road” at least in the part that stretches along what now is U.S. Highway 69 in Southeast Kansas.
Chris Wilson, with Explore Crawford County, said the convention is a unique chance for local residents to learn more about their history and the history of travel in the United States.
“I think what’s interesting, especially about the Jefferson Highway Association coming in, is from a local perspective how few of our local residents know about the Jefferson Highway and that history,” Wilson said. “Most of us are very familiar with Route 66 and how that route has been traveled for really generations now, but this kind of predates that, and I’m very excited to see the Jefferson Highway Association trying to bring that excitement back and showing off everything that there is between Canada and the Gulf Coast. Because there is a lot, everything from the history to different types of scenery to how everyone throughout those regions entertained themselves.”
The spring 2022 edition of The Jefferson Highway Association’s newsletter, “Jefferson Highway Declaration,” notes an array of attractions that convention-goers can see, including the famous fried chicken restaurants around Pittsburg, the vintage neon signs on Broadway and other streets in Pittsburg, and the Jefferson Highway Archive, a collection of documents from the original Jefferson Highway Association that promoted the highway from 1916 into the 1920s housed at Pittsburg State University.
Events of the conference include an all-day bus tour of the highway around Southeast Kansas on Thursday, seminars and discussions, and an open house at the Jefferson Highway archive at PSU and annual banquet on Friday, then a parade of cars at the Meadowbrook Mall and through Pittsburg, and historic sign unveiling for the Jefferson Highway Cafe.
About the Jefferson Highway
Before there was a U.S. Highway 69 in Kansas or U.S. Highway 71 and I-49 in Missouri, there was the Jefferson Highway.
Inspired in part by the creation of the east-west, cross-country Lincoln Highway that was created in the early 1900s, organizers between Canada and the Gulf Coast started working on a north-south, transcontinental road.
At that time, roads were entirely the domaine of local communities and states, there were no numbered federal highways until 1926, and private associations were formed by communities to promote roads and the tourism made possible by the introduction of the automobile.
The Jefferson Highway was known as the “Pine to Palm Road” because it ran from Winnipeg in Canada to New Orleans, La, and its leading proponent was E.T. Merefith, an Iowa businessman, publisher and road booster.
The highway is called the “Jefferson Highway” because all the states involved were part of President Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase.
Over its history, many communities and corridors vied to build the best all-weather roads for the time and to gain the attention and recognition of being part of the Jefferson Highway, resulting in the Jefferson Highway map showing parallel corridors between Kansas City and Southeast Kansas along what is now U.S. 69 and between Kansas City and Joplin along what is now I-49 and U.S. 71.
The association had posted its own signs marking the highway, but in 1927, the federal government's numbering system for highways sidelined the Jefferson and Lincoln highways. It actually banned posting distinctive signs on highways. The association's last map was published in 1929. With the Great Depression, finances dried up for such associations.
For more details about the convention or the Jefferson Highway Association, people can see the website at https://jeffersonhighway.org or see their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Jeffersonhighwayassociation.
