PITTSBURG, Kan. — Back in 1915, transportation in the U.S. was changing and individuals locally and across the country were working to provide the highways that could carry American travel and commerce from the horse and wagon to the modern cars and trucks.
The federal highway system had not been envisioned yet and even state highways were scarce.
Promoting good roads in the U.S. was left to individuals. Associations were formed to encourage communities to improve their streets, and encourage counties and states to build all-weather roads to connect those towns.
The Jefferson Highway Association was one of those groups, formed in the early 1910s to promote good roads, travel and commerce from Winnipeg in Canada to New Orleans, Lousiana. Part of what was the Jefferson Highway is now U.S. Highway 69 in Southeast Kansas.
A reconstituted Jefferson Highway Association met this past week in Pittsburg to celebrate those efforts more than 100 years ago and the places that still exist in modern Southeast Kansas that harken back to that time.
Normally the group meets annually in a community along the 1,600-mile route, but this was the first time the group has gotten together since 2019.
“It’s certainly hard to believe that it has been over three years since our last conference was held in Natchitoches, Louisiana,” said Jefferson Highway Association President Roger Bell, who is from Muskogee, Oklahoma. “So much has happened in the world since then and a lot has happened along the Jefferson Highway Route. There seems to be an ever growing enthusiasm for the highway’s history and its tourism potential.
“Just in the last month I have had detailed conversations with tourism officials and interested parties from several different states and even Canada. During the conference we will certainly take time to celebrate the past of the Jefferson Highway and its rich history. An important part of this conference though will be to gain momentum for our future.”
Pittsburg and the Jefferson
The Jefferson Highway only existed from 1915, when a convention in New Orleans set the ground rules until 1926 when the federal government established the federal highway system and numbered highways that crossed state lines.
Before the numbered highways, the U.S. had named highways such as the Jefferson Highway that crossed the country from north to south and the Lincoln Highway which crossed the U.S. from east to west, and many more.
These two famous highways crossed in a small town named Colo, Iowa.
When creating the Jefferson Highway, private promoters encouraged the construction of all-weather roads to make travel easier, and communities and states lobbied to be included on the maps and tour guides published by the Jefferson Highway Association.
They held a convention in Louisiana in November 1915 to decide what cities the route would go through.
“What we have to understand is back then it wasn’t like what it is now,” Bell said. “It was a convention. It was fighting. It was almost like a political contest to gain the route. Missouri and Kansas typically and historically have not gotten along very well way back in time with the border wars and everything else and in 1915 they were fighting for the route.
“What they did was they set up cardinal points. One of them was Joplin so the route had to go through Joplin and it had to go through Kansas City. The Kansas route meandered around and it came through Pittsburg and a community not to far from here called Opolis and into Joplin because it had to meet that requirement, then it came back out of Joplin and went on what we know as the Route 66 area today before there was a Route 66. The Missouri route went through Harrisonville and Jasper and Carthage and down that way. They fought and fought over it, and eventually all the maps showed you had two routes to go from Kansas City to Joplin.”
Sites recognized
Pittsburg had three sites recognized with special Jefferson Highway historical signs, and a fourth was added Saturday on the 2022 convention’s final day when Pittsburg officials and convention attendees dedicated a sign at 816 N. Broadway marking a building that was the Jefferson Highway Cafe in the Jefferson Highway era.
Another site in Pittsburg is what could be the last garage on the entire route that still has its original Jefferson Highway sign.
The words Jefferson Highway Garage can still be seen in stone on the facade of a brick building at 408 N. Locust.
“To the best of our knowledge, the Lord’s Diner is one of the last remaining buildings on Jefferson Highway that still has its original signage in stone,” said Chris Wilson, communications manager for Explore Crawford County. “A lot of folks, we don’t realize it, we drive by and take it for granted. Sometimes we drive around and see the names and see the years and we don’t really think about what it used to be. This used to be a garage back in the day.
Other Jefferson Highway historical markers are placed in Lincoln Park to mark the Lincoln Park Tourist Camp that used to operate there and at the old Pittsburg Foundry and Machine Company, now operated as the Fun Zone Depot at 104 N. Locust.
The convention also included the reenactment of a 1923 event where the crossroads of three highways was marked in Franklin, just north of Pittsburg.
The 1923 ceremony marked the dedication of the Jefferson Highway, Ozark Trails Highway and Commercial Highway.
That event was reenacted on Thursday where it took place 99 years ago at what is now the Miners Hall Museum.
The convention included a bus tour that took attendees north to Fort Scott and to a number of sites between Pittsburg, Fort Scott and Girard that are significant in the Jefferson Highway’s history.
The meeting concluded on Saturday with classic car parade on Broadway in Pittsburg to Frontenac, Franklin and Arma.
