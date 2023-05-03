An actor and singer popular during the 2000s will perform Friday in Joplin.
Jesse McCartney will be presented on the campus of Missouri Southern State University by the school's Campus Activities Board. He will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
McCartney's musical career featured several breakout hits from 2004's platinum-selling "Beautiful Soul," including the title track, "She's No You" and "Get Your Shine On."
His most successful hit, "Leavin'," was a platinum seller and reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. pop chart. The album with that song, "Departure," also featured collaborations with Ludacris and T-Pain.
He got his start in music in 1999 as a member of Dream Street. Before that, he was noted for his acting role in "All My Children. Over the last few years, he has been featured in TV shows such as "Chernobyl," "Fear the Walking Dead," "Law and Order: SVU," "Summerland" and "Greek."
In 2020, he was the runner-up in "The Masked Singer," being revealed as Turtle. His latest album, "New Stage," was released in 2021.
Tickets: $20, discounts available for students, faculty and staff. Meet-and-greet packages also available.
For details, go to mssulions.com/tickets.
