What if Snow White never met her Prince Charming?
What if the damsel in distress was rescued by her friends instead, and they set out on a new quest to save one another from evil?
That's exactly what will happen — with a few more twists and turns along the way — in "Snow White and the Missing Dwarfs," the children's show being produced by the Joplin High School theater department. Performances are this weekend.
The play begins much the same way that Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" does: Snow White lives with her stepmother, the Evil Queen, until the queen's magic mirror one day announces that Snow White has become prettier than her stepmother. Snow White is banished from the castle and encounters a witch, who gives her a poisoned apple in the forest.
But from there, writer-director Courtney Kissee, a senior at Joplin High School, takes the story in a new direction.
Snow White is rescued from the forest by four of her dwarf friends, and the group hatches a plan to go in search of the three missing dwarfs, who have been captured by the Evil Queen. Here's where the interactive part comes in: The group will head into the audience and pick children to come up on stage with them in their quest.
And — spoiler alert — the show ends with both the Evil Queen and the witch pledging to become better, nicer people. How did they end up with that mindset? Kissee says you'll have to attend to find out, but she's pleased with the overall message that it offers to children.
"I think it's cool because it will be fun for kids, but it also will teach them a lot of valuable lessons," she said.
Sophomore Elise Leek will portray Snow White, the original Disney princess. True to the 1937 version, she wears a short black wig and Snow White's signature blue and yellow dress with a red headband.
"It's incredible to have this opportunity to play someone that so many kids and adults love and have grown up with," she said. "(In this version), she has a tiny bit of attitude. She's not as innocent as people think she is."
Leek previously performed on stage for Joplin High School's past two summer musicals, "High School Musical" and "Grease." This will be her first children's show.
"I'm very excited about it," she said. "If you play the role well, the kids will love you to pieces."
Carly Cascone, a sophomore who portrays the Evil Queen, worries about the opposite happening. Even with the villain's attitude adjustment at the end of the play, her sweeping purple dress with a black cape and headpiece and gold crown can strike fear in the heart of anyone.
"It's completely new — I've never performed in front of kids," she said. "I'm kind of afraid they're going to hate me when I go meet them outside."
But Cascone embraces her role as the "iconic queen," the first mainstream villain Disney ever produced, as well as the chance to be someone else.
"I love theater; there's nothing that thrills me more than being on stage," she said. "It makes me feel free to act and be a whole different person."
