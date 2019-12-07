Joplin High School is once again state champion when it comes to knowledge of America’s government.
Joplin’s Constitution team took first place last week during the Missouri Bar’s annual Show Me the Constitution competition. The contest, held in Columbia, featured teams of students from seven schools across the state in a mock congressional hearing format.
“Last year, we came in second (place), and I think that lit a fire,” said Will Keczkemethy, a history and government teacher at Joplin High School and the team’s coach. “I told them you’ve got to work extra hard. I never had to egg them on. They would be working after school sometimes.”
With the win, the team is continuing a legacy that was started by Barbara Arnold, who established the Constitution team program during her tenure at Joplin High School, Keczkemethy said.
Arnold died Dec. 1 at age 70. The teams she coached and mentored over the years won numerous state titles and went to the national competition in Washington, D.C., at least 11 times. She also was a member of the Missouri Bar Association and was active with the We the People education program.
Keczkemethy said the Constitution team program exists and is successful today because of Arnold’s efforts.
But unlike in years past, participation in the national competition may no longer be in the cards.
Keczkemethy said the cost to attend the national contest in Washington, D.C., has continued to rise each year. He believes the district could schedule an educational trip for the Constitution team to be able to visit the capital city’s major landmarks and museums for less than the cost of going to the 2020 national championship, and he’s working to possibly coordinate such a trip.
“Now they’re going to be able to experience D.C. more fully, and the taxpayer will get a bigger bang for their buck,” Keczkemethy said.
State contest
Topics of debate at the state competition included the role of the Electoral College, the partition of power among the three branches of government and Fourth Amendment protections. Contest judges — including judges, lawyers, teachers and a county clerk — evaluated the teams’ knowledge and understanding of the Constitution and their performances based on application, reasoning and supporting evidence.
The three winning teams, also including Nixa High School and Central High School in Springfield, secured prize money for civics-centered programs and initiatives for their schools, officials with the Missouri Bar said.
“These kids have been very impressive dealing with really difficult issues,” contest judge Jason Sengheiser said in a statement from the Missouri Bar. “I’m a judge in the city of St. Louis, and often I hear lawyers giving arguments on similar issues. These kids stack up pretty well against lawyers who are seasoned attorneys.”
To prepare for the competition, the JHS team spent the semester running through practice questions from past tournaments and researching different areas of constitutional law. They put together responses to the practice questions and rehearsed arguing their positions in front of each other and their teacher.
Keczkemethy also brought in visitors from the community to help the students study and prepare. Special guests included attorney Scott Vorhees with the Johnson, Vorhees and Martucci law firm and youth pastor Barry Sanborn, who visited JHS on two separate occasions to participate in mock hearings with the students.
By the time they got to Columbia, team members believed they were ready.
“The competition was really fun,” senior Katie Gray said. “All of the research we’ve done really helped.”
That’s not to say there weren’t a few nerves along the way.
“It was really stressful, but once you sat down in front of the judges, it went away,” said senior Hayden Kendall, who wants to pursue constitutional law after high school and one day become a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
The Missouri Bar launched Show Me the Constitution in 2015 but has coordinated a mock-congressional hearing competition since 1999. The program is sponsored by the Missouri Bar Young Lawyers’ Section and the state bar’s Citizenship Education program.
“This program trains and empowers the next generation of citizens and leaders. I can’t think of more important work to do,” said Tony Simones, director of the Citizenship Education program, in a statement.
