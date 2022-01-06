Today in the Globe newsroom we watched students show impressive knowledge of how American government works.
Joplin High School's Constitution Team took second place in a recent contest, missing first place by a narrow margin. The team was recognized during a basketball tournament at the school Thursday.
We'll have more about the team's accomplishments in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A city committee starting work on spending use tax revenues.
- The Omicron surge starting to show in Joplin hospital numbers.
- Neosho asking voters to make a change for upcoming electronic votes.
We hope you are staying warm in this winter blunderland (we're not fans of the cold stuff, here).
