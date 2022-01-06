Constitution team

Joplin Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, left, on Thursday at Kaminsky Gymnasium presents Joplin High School senior and Constitution team member Jermaine Loum with his trophy after the team took state runner up honors.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched students show impressive knowledge of how American government works. 

Joplin High School's Constitution Team took second place in a recent contest, missing first place by a narrow margin. The team was recognized during a basketball tournament at the school Thursday. 

