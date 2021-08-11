Sue Day

Sue Day reacts with Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss as she is surprised with the LifeChanger of the Year award on Wednesday at Joplin High School. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on an inspirational counselor.

Sue Day, a counselor at Joplin High School, has won a national award for her work. The award comes with a $10,000 prize that she is redirecting into scholarships.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • The Neosho School District outlining its plans for in-person classes.
  • A groundbreaking for new construction at La-Z-Boy's Neosho plant.
  • A feature of five fun things to do while there's still some summer left.

We hope you have a relaxing evening.

