Today in the Globe we focused on a woman who was honored for making a difference.
Sue Day, a longtime counselor at Joplin High School, has been nominated for the national Life Changer of the Year award. We'll have more about what this award is in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. That's where you will also find reports about:
- A multimillion-dollar permit for a housing development on the site of old stockyards.
- The Joplin City Council approving the pursuit of a state transportation grant for a trail project.
- The Missouri Senate carving out liability protections from COVID-19 infections.
Only four more sleeps until we watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. We hope you have a pleasant evening.
