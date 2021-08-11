Sue Day, a counselor at Joplin High School, has been selected as the grand-prize winner for the national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Day, who recently retired after working decades in education, earned the $10,000 national grand prize out of nearly 750 nominated teachers, administrators and school district employees from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
“Whenever we have a student in need of assistance at our high school, Sue Day is someone who frequently comes to mind," said Superintendent Melinda Moss, who nominated Day for the award. "Over the years, Sue has helped many students find safe places to live, medical or emotional assistance, and scholarship aid. With consummate skill, she has given her heart and soul to make a positive difference.”
Day has helped thousands of students pursue their dreams of attending college. She also maintained the school’s A+ program, which helps students enter Missouri junior colleges with free tuition and books, and implemented the Innovation Campus program, which allows students in financial need to enroll in college-level courses while in high school.
"Every student has that one instructor who can, almost without effort, bring a smile to their face. For me, that person is Ms. Day," said Krusha Bhakta, a former Joplin High School student. “(She) always made it a priority to remind me of just how much potential I possess. Every time I stepped into her office, she greeted me with excitement and an embrace. In all of our encounters, she made one thing very clear: She believed in me.”
LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program sponsored and run by National Life Group, a financial services company that serves K-12 educators nationwide. To be considered for a LifeChanger of the Year award, nominees must:
• Make a positive impact in the lives of students.
• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride.
• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level.
• Possess a proven record of professional excellence.
• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning.
• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards.
“Sue exemplifies what it means to be a LifeChanger and servant-leader,” said Mehran Assadi, CEO and president of National Life Group. “We are inspired by her invaluable mentorship and dedication to student success. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, and we wish her the best in retirement.”
