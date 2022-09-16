The Joplin High School dance team will hold a mini fall dance clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The clinic is open to students in preschool through eighth grade. Participants will perform at the Joplin varsity football game Sept. 30.
The cost is $25 per child, and $20 for each additional child. Preregister to guarantee a T-shirt.
Register or find more information on the Joplin High School dance team's Facebook page.
