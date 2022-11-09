The name of a man who graduated from Joplin High School in 1965 and was killed in Vietnam in 1966 was inadvertently left off the Joplin Korean War and Vietnam War Memorial when it was installed in the 1970s.
The Joplin High School class of 1965 has paid to add the name of Pfc. Lawrence McCrea to the memorial, located on the west side of Memorial Hall, and the stone will be rededicated in a ceremony at noon Friday, which is Veterans Day. The ceremony is open to the public.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the mistake was discovered about four years ago by a member of the class. Tuttle did some research to confirm that McCrea was from Joplin and that his name was enshrined on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Tuttle said representatives from the class of 1965 will make remarks at a short ceremony, and the Joplin High School Junior ROTC will present the colors while an American Legion Post 13 Honor Guard will fire a 21-gun salute.
Information from the website http://www.virtualwall.org, a website with more details about the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, said McCrea was killed less than two months into his tour in Vietnam. He started that tour Feb. 24, 1966, and died April 5, 1966.
McCrea served as a combat engineer.
He was originally from National City, California, and was 20 years old when he was killed. He was the son of Mrs. Bertha M. Poole, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Poole, who lived on Sixth Street in Joplin.
McCrea worked at the Fox Theatre in Joplin before joining the U.S. Army.
Other Veterans Day salutes
Several area towns traditionally hold communitywide ceremonies to honor veterans on or around the holiday previously known as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. In the U.S., Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
School districts across the region will hold Veterans Day assemblies Thursday and Friday, and many invite the public to join students in honoring family members and others who have served their country in the military. Resident may check with their school districts for details.
• The Peace Church Cemetery Association will decorate headstones for Veterans Day beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The American Legion will present the American flag, decorate the graves of veterans buried at Peace Church and conduct a 21-gun salute. The name of each veteran, along with available biographic and service information, will be read aloud.
Veterans buried at the cemetery served in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War.
• Joplin mayor and retired U.S. Navy chaplain Doug Lawson will be the featured speaker at the Carthage Veterans Alliance’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m. Friday at Carthage’s Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave.
The Heartland Concert Band will start playing patriotic tunes at about 10:30 a.m.
• Maj. Kellie Triplett will be the keynote speaker at Pittsburg State University’s Veterans Day ceremony, planned for 1 p.m. Friday at the PSU Veterans Memorial, 1909 S. Rouse Ave. The annual event is presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public.
Triplett initially enlisted in the Army as a parachute rigger and packed for the jump school at Fort Benning, Georgia. While stationed there, she was a member of the Silver Wings, the Command Exhibition Skydiving Team.
PSU President Dan Shipp will offer remarks, as will Kathleen Flannery, vice president for university advancement. PSU ROTC and the St. Mary’s Elementary School choir will be present. Veterans for whom pavers have been installed will be recognized.
In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Student Recreation Center directly south of the memorial.
The ceremony will be recorded and available for viewing at youtube.com/pittsburgstate and pittstate.tv.
• The 35th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade, hosted by Joplin American Legion Post 13, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at 15th and Main streets.
The parade will proceed north to Third Street, where it will turn west to Joplin Avenue, then back south to the Joplin City Hall parking lot between Fifth and Seventh streets.
