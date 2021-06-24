Joplin High School's summer musical debuts on Friday and then follows up with two shows on Saturday.
You won't want to miss it. We all know and love the ogre Shrek, first introduced to us via a Dreamworks film, and now we'll have the chance to see "Shrek the Musical" on stage at JHS.
But in a twist this year, the Joplin theater department has expanded its musical into a true community theater experience by casting not only Joplin students, but also high school students from Webb City and Carl Junction.
Learn more in a story from reporter Brooklyn Cady at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about grants awarded today to seven local nonprofits by Rotary Club of Joplin.
- The latest on future plans for the old Cox Monett Hospital.
- A story about how some businesses are implementing COVID-19 precautions on their own.
Stay safe out there.
