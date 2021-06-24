JHS Musical

Gavin Phillips, as Shrek, and Anne Marie Wright, as Fiona, rehearse a scene from "Shrek the Musical" on Wednesday at Joplin High School. The two students, from Webb City High School, are participating in the JHS summer musical this year with others from area school districts. Globe | Roger Nomer

Joplin High School's summer musical debuts on Friday and then follows up with two shows on Saturday.

You won't want to miss it. We all know and love the ogre Shrek, first introduced to us via a Dreamworks film, and now we'll have the chance to see "Shrek the Musical" on stage at JHS.

But in a twist this year, the Joplin theater department has expanded its musical into a true community theater experience by casting not only Joplin students, but also high school students from Webb City and Carl Junction.

Learn more in a story from reporter Brooklyn Cady at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Details about grants awarded today to seven local nonprofits by Rotary Club of Joplin.
  • The latest on future plans for the old Cox Monett Hospital.
  • A story about how some businesses are implementing COVID-19 precautions on their own.

Stay safe out there.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.