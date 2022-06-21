Any SpongeBob fans out there?
Joplin High School's theater program is set to produce its summer show, a musical about SpongeBob SquarePants, later this week. Students in this show get to earn a half-credit of fine arts, and students from other school districts are part of the cast and crew.
Learn more in a story from the newsroom's resident SpongeBob fan, Kimberly Barker, online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update from our partners at Missouri Independent on Eric Greitens' "RINO-hunting" ad.
- Coverage of tonight's meeting in East Town on a historic district nomination.
- Details of a new PBS travelogue that spends some time in Joplin.
Have a nice evening. Stay cool.
