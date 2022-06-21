SpongeBob

Lindsey Belnap as Patrick, Emilia Campbell as SpongeBob and Addy Ragsdale as Sandy rehearse a scene from "SpongeBob the Musical" on Tuesday at Joplin High School. Globe | Roger Nomer

Any SpongeBob fans out there?

Joplin High School's theater program is set to produce its summer show, a musical about SpongeBob SquarePants, later this week. Students in this show get to earn a half-credit of fine arts, and students from other school districts are part of the cast and crew.

Learn more in a story from the newsroom's resident SpongeBob fan, Kimberly Barker, online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • An update from our partners at Missouri Independent on Eric Greitens' "RINO-hunting" ad.
  • Coverage of tonight's meeting in East Town on a historic district nomination.
  • Details of a new PBS travelogue that spends some time in Joplin.

Have a nice evening. Stay cool.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.