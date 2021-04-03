Seven Borup, a senior at Joplin High School, hasn’t walked across the stage for graduation yet, but she does have a major accomplishment to be proud of — the release of the first book she has written.
The young author, who’s been writing since the fourth grade, saw her first fiction book released last week. Titled “Power of Four: Island of Exiles,” it is available on Amazon. The first book of the trilogy series follows a protagonist rabbit named Deerface who aims to protect his colony from its enemies, the Exiles, while trying to overcome the damage left behind by his father, an outcast.
“I feel like fiction is a lot easier to write,” said Seven. “It’s a lot easier to go off into your own world and be in control of that. Deerface’s father is the leader of the Exiles, and he has a really hard time breaking free of his father’s legacy. He gets a lot of discrimination, and he has to fight really hard to be his own person. The rabbits are used as a vehicle to explore deeper ideas and issues.”
In the series, there’s a main colony that lives on the Moorland, and the forest contains a group called the Exiles, which didn’t obey the rules and were banished from the Moorland. The second book in the trilogy follows Deerface’s younger siblings and a dark prophecy. Each book will focus on different generations.
The next two books in the series will be released in the months of May and June on Amazon.
The premise for the trilogy series is actually based off a writing assignment from sixth grade, when she wrote the first chapter of “Power of Four.” Then Seven had a teacher who inspired her to use writing as an outlet to overcome challenges and stress. It stuck with her to this day.
The characters in her books are based off about a dozen former pet rabbits she had several years ago. She picked the book back up in seventh grade and finished it. It was published by her parents, Carmen and Lance Borup, when she was in eighth grade as an early Christmas present.
“We self-published the first time, but it was a middle schooler’s work,” said Sevn. “My freshman year, I decided that I wanted to completely revamp it and improve on it. We started working with a professional editing company and had them edit it, content wise, and the whole nine yards.”
The family now works with Paper Raven Books, a self-publishing company based in Denver, Colorado. But Seven says her parents have been major supporters throughout her writing journey.
She says it is a surreal feeling to have written a book at such a young age, but it’s rewarding.
“It’s really crazy,” she said. “I definitely wouldn’t have published or anything if my parents hadn’t pushed me or seen value in my work. I owe a lot of that to them. I would read my stories to them in their bedroom as I was writing them. They saw something that I didn’t at the time, and they brought it up to me that I should get it published.”
Carmen Borup said they’re extremely proud of Seven, their youngest daughter, and how she’s matured. She described Seven as a wise soul, who is motivated and driven to whatever she puts her mind to.
“We edited her book, and we used the Create Space on Amazon and published it that way in 2016,” said Carmen Borup.
“It was interesting because she’d read it to me, and I’d always ask her what’s going to happen to a character, and she’d go, ‘How am I supposed to know? I haven’t written it, yet.’ It was amazing to me because I knew in the beginning, she didn’t have any kind of outline or anything. She was literally just writing the characters. I was always struck with how developed the characters were. Even though they’re rabbits, there’s so much personification that you start to care about them.”
Seven said she’s learned a tremendous amount since she first began writing. "You don’t have to wait until you’re older or more mature to publish something or make something," she said. "You can do it now.”
