JHS student purchases medals for 'overlooked' cross country runners

A Joplin High School student is trying to ensure that his peers on the cross country team are recognized for their hard work at a recent meet.
Freshman Aidan Koch, 14, has launched a crowdfunding project to purchase medals for the top runners on schools' third-string teams who competed last weekend in central Missouri. Because of pandemic-related changes made to the meet, only the top runners on the varsity and junior varsity teams received medals, he said. That meant the top runners on the third-string team were left without medals, even though they had trained just as hard for their races, Aidan said.
So he started a project on the online fundraising platform GoFundMe, seeking $120 to be able to purchase and engrave medals for the top third-string runners who had placed in their races at that meet.
Within a few days, he'd met that goal and then some. A couple of the donations came from cross country runners at Missouri State University in Springfield, where two of Aidan's sisters are enrolled.
"It was kind of surprising" to meet his goal, he said. "A lot of people I didn't even know donated, and I was like, 'This is actually happening.'"
The purchase is for 40 medals. Nine of them will go to runners from Joplin High School; the other 31 belong to runners from other schools across the state. The medals were scheduled to arrive as early as today, and Aidan plans to mail them with letters to the athletes and coaches as soon as possible. He also hopes to send thank you cards to the donors.
Aidan said he got the idea for the GoFundMe project because he wanted to do something positive for his peers.
"It's a nice family and community of people," he said of the cross country team. "It's got a really positive atmosphere."
Aidan's father, Jeff Koch, a member of the Joplin Board of Education, said he's proud of his son for taking the initiative to make sure that all top runners from the meet were recognized equitably.
"As a parent, I'm proud that they are looking out for others and not just thinking about themselves," he said. "A big positive I took away is it's not just about (the top runners); it's about this group of kids that were maybe overlooked."
