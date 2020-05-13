A graduating senior at Joplin High School is the latest local winner of a National Merit Scholarship.
Annaliese Vorhees was announced today as one of 2,500 winners nationwide of a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. The group was chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, and they are deemed the finalists in each state "judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies," program officials said.
The 2,500 winners were selected by a committee of college admissions officials and high school counselors who judged finalists by their academic record, test scores and contributions to school and community activities.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will finance most of the $2,500 scholarships. Winners may use their scholarships at any regionally accredited college or university in the U.S.
This year's National Merit program began in October 2018, when more than 1.5 million juniors took a qualifying exam that served as an initial screen of program entrances. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1% of the nation's high school seniors, were named semifinalists.
Of the 16,000 semifinalists, approximately 15,000 advanced to the finalist level of the competition.
By the end of the 2020 program, about 7,600 finalists will have earned the "Merit Scholar" designation, and they will have collectively received more than $30 million in scholarships.
Today's announcement is the second of four planned for the 2020 program. More than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored scholarships were named in April, and 4,100 college-sponsored scholarship winners will be announced in June and July.
