Students in the Joplin High School Philanthropic Society are helping hundreds of area abused and neglected foster care children and their adoptive families with a recent donation of nearly $11,000 to FosterAdopt Connect Joplin.
On Tuesday, FosterAdopt Connect Joplin received a $10,901.30 check donation from student members of the Joplin High School Philanthropic Society. The student-led club was formed last year in conjunction with the Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society, known as The Phil for short.
The Phil was formed in 2018 to help address community needs through charitable giving and recently expanded with an initiative called LAUNCH, a program that engages high school students in their communities.
The program has been introduced to school districts in Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City.
“About a year and a half ago, we started talking about how to get this to the high schools to expose these kids to philanthropy, charitable giving and fundraising,” said Pete Ramsour, foundation manager of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation. “It’s refreshing to know that the younger generation is giving back and thinking about how to make their community better.”
FosterAdopt Connect Joplin officially opened its 32nd Street location last spring. It provides several free programs to foster and adopted children and their families throughout seven counties: Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, Cedar, Vernon and Dade.
“We’re very appreciative,” said Tom Furrh, Joplin branch director. “One of the first things that I did upon meeting with this group is I spoke with them and helped then identify what their goals were with raising these funds, what their perspectives were and what they identified as needs for their peers. This group definitely recognizes the need that our program works to fulfill and serve. It was really cool to work our local youth.”
The Joplin High School Philanthropic Society members conducted their own research on what local organizations they wanted to benefit and spearheaded a series of three fundraisers during the 2021-2022 school year. The students said they hosted a powder puff football game, a community arts festival and collaborated on a Saturday with Blue Moon Boutique, which offered 15% of its proceeds.
“Our goal was to raise $15,000, but most people do that over the course of a year, and we did ours in three months,” said Jensen Vowels, a 17-year-old senior and club member. “I think we did really well with what we had. We want to be inclusive and spread the word about charity because not a lot of people get experience with that. We’re really hoping this club will teach students how philanthropy works and how they can pay it forward in their lives.”
Ellie Benfield, an 18-year-old senior and club member, said they wanted to find a way to help other students in their school district, and this is why they chose FosterAdopt Connect Joplin.
“We wanted to see a benefit within our school,” she said. “Everyone we reached out to was eager to help.”
Elijah Neville, a 17-year-old senior and club member, said it can be difficult for the younger generation to be involved, but the philanthropic society gives them an outlet to find ways to give back.
“A lot of people don’t have extra resources to donate, so if you can come to school and want to make a difference in your community, then all you have to do is show up to one of our fundraisers, and we’ll give you a job,” Neville said.
Club members said they’re conducting interviews this week to add more students to the Joplin High School Philanthropic Society, and they’re already receiving feedback. Their No. 1 goal this year is to expand.
“At our age, you can volunteer your time, but it’s hard to give donations and things like money,” Neville said. “To be able to do this through the school, it’s important for us to get involved in that because it not only affects the community, but also the isolated school community and our peers.”
Their funds went the extra mile after The Phil provided a 2:1 match grant. The Joplin High School Philanthropic Society currently has eight members and is sponsored by Stephen Gilbreth, principal of Joplin High School.
“The Phil started LAUNCH and wanted to get high school kids involved to introduce the notion of philanthropy,” Gilbreth said. “We got a small group together, and they did an incredible job raising money by putting on events. I think what they’ve learned out of this is the true difference that they can make.”
Gilbreth said the students are learning what it means to give to their peers as well as the community.
“They did such a wonderful job of searching out this organization and feeling like that they can make a difference with some of the kids they may see around the school who are foster kids,” he said. “This gets them in the mindset of how to help the immediate community that you’re in and to feel like you’re really a part of it.”
During the check presentation, Melissa Hogan, LAUNCH chairwoman and member of The Phil, described how proud she was of the students’ benevolence and leadership with the program.
“They worked really hard to raise money,” she said. “This last year, they had about three months to raise money for FosterAdopt Connect. They started with nothing and were learning about the grant process, how to raise money, how to choose an organization and when you have multiple organizations to choose from, how do you figure out which one is the one you’re going to give your funds to.”
The donation will help fund programs, items for the clothing and food pantry, and other necessities for children and their families.
“We have the ability to utilize those funds locally as we see the need,” Furrh said.
